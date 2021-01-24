Cement manufactures mulling to increase production

The cement manufacturers are considering to increase production amid the government’s special focus on the construction sector which has increased local sales.

The Punjab cabinet recently gave approval for establishment of five cement plants in the province, which will bring an investment of Rs200 billion in the sector. Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that five no-objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province while five more NOCs will be issued soon.

“We welcome the investment of Bestway Cement Group in the cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali and will provide all possible support to the group,” he said, adding the NOC winning companies will also be bound to set up the plant within six months.

Likewise, DG Khan Cement Company (DGKC) has a plan to expand its capacity by 50 percent and is considering increasing its daily output by 8,000 to 12,000 metric tons. The final decision in this regard is expected by the end of February.

Pakistan local cement sales in January 2021 are expected to post double-digit growth i.e. witnessing an increase by 14 to 18 percent year-on-year (YoY), maintaining a trend of strong YoY growth through the fiscal year. Whereas, on a month on month (MoM) basis the local cement sales are likely to decline 7-11 percent due to seasonality and in line with the previous two years trend, said Topline Securities.

The brokerage house in its latest research was of the view that the strong growth in local cement dispatches is on the back of several factors including flow of additional equity i.e. Rs 43 billion towards construction sector in the last three months. Secondly initiation on work on dam, thirdly progress on construction packages and lastly due to the pent up demand of the last two years.

It anticipates cement exports during January 2021 are likely to witness a decline of 14 to 18 percent YoY, while they are likely to grow by 5 to 9 percent MoM. The report was of the view that the decline in exports is attributed to congestion problems at ports and rising share of more profitable local sales in the north region.

Total cement sales in January 2021 are expected to clock at 4.3 to 4.7 billion tonnes up 8-12 percent YoY and down 5-19 percent MoM.

On the other hand, the industry utilisation during January 2021 is anticipated to clock at 80 percent compared to 7MFY21 average utilisation of 86 percent. In 7MFY21 cement sales are expected to increase by 14 to 16 percent YoY with local sales expected to reach 15 to 17pc YoY growth and export sales increase of 9 to 11pc YoY.

Cement sector posted a growth of 11.18 percent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. Total cement dispatches during December 2020 were 4.788 million tonnes against 4.306 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches in December increased to 4.154 million tonnes compared to 3.536 million tonnes in December 2019, depicting an increase of 17.47 per cent. During the first six months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches of the country grew by 15.66 percent from 24.751 million tonnes in July-December 2019 to 28.628 million tonnes in July-December 2020.

Local dispatches have increased by 15.89 per cent in July-Dec 2020 to 23.610 million tonnes from 20.373 million tonnes in July-December 2019. Exports also increased from 4.377 million tonnes in July-December 2019 to 5.017 million tonnes in July-December 2020 showing a growth of 14.63 per cent.