I was offered a role opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bollywood: Meera

Actress Meera has revealed that when she went to India, she was offered a role with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

In an online interview, actress Meera said she was offered a role opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan,’ while she had also signed contracts to work in other films, including ‘Jhansi Ki Rani.’

Curiously, 2012’s film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ starred Shahrukh Khan, not Saif Ali Khan.

Meera also claimed that she had been offered work in several other Indian films but when relations between the two countries soured, she had to return to Pakistan.

Asked about the differences between the Indian and Pakistani film industries, Meera said that in the Indian film industry, actors are better taken care of.