Sana Fakhar comes under criticism after sharing pictures with husband on social media

Renowned film Star Sana Fakhar has come under huge public criticism over pictures what they call “inappropriate” and “a stunt to grab attention” on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sana Fakhar has uploaded her pictures with her husband from the place that looked as if it was their bedroom.

The social media users have called it a stunt of the actress to get attention and fame on social media. Some people have called her “Shameless” and others say that “this is too much”.

However, the actress has responded to all the critics on the social media. “Perhaps, I have shared something “painful” for someone,” Sana Fakhar responded.