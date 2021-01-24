Sharmeen is upset with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Esra

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is not happy with Peshawar Zalmi appointing Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç as their brand ambassador for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“I find this hilarious!” Chinoy commented on Friday under an Instagram post. “A Turkish actress whose country doesn’t even play the sport will now be a mascot for cricket.”

She questioned sarcastically whether Pakistani women actors had all “disappeared” that the franchise had to look for the foreign ones.

“Whatever is left of our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do!” she said.

In response to a user who said appointing foreign actors will represent the Pakistani film industry, Chinoy said: “We have a very small industry and we have to protect it.”

Last week, the Ertugrul actress shared a photo of the Islamia College Peshawar on Twitter, which left her fans speculating whether she was in Peshawar. It was retweeted by Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.