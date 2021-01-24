Broadsheet issue exposes politics of NRO: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet issue has exposed the politics of national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and will prove Panama part-II for the opposition parties.

In a statement on Saturday, the information minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are baffled and they cannot misguide people with their lies. He said that

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has lost its spirit, and the opposition has been left with only disappointment, failure and humiliation. He said those who wanted to dislodge an elected government have lost their own respect among people.

He said when Imran Khan Khan was establishing universities and cancer hospitals for the underprivileged segments of the society, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were constructing their palaces at Avenfield and Surrey by looting the poor. He said that Imran Khan is known for his firm resolve and steadfastness. He said those who have plundered the national wealth will have to answer for it.

Earlier, Shibli Faraz said that the Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of national wealth. He said this case shows how national interests were compromised for personal gains. He said if these elements had not been given national reconciliation ordinances (NROs), the country would not have to suffer so much losses.