Sana’s indictment in drug case deferred again till February 4

An anti-narcotics court has announced that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and other accused would be indicted on February 4 in the drug recovery case.

The court on Saturday deferred indictment of the accused once again after the defence counsel argued that the copies of the statements provided by the prosecutor are not visible.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) told the court that the copies of all relevant documents have been provided to the accused, besides providing the case record to the court.

The judge observed that all records were handed over to the accused.

Sanaullah’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah argued that the copies of the statements provided by the prosecutor are not visible. The court ordered the prosecution to provide clear copies of the records to Sanaullah’s lawyer.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their presence in the next hearing where they will be indicted in the case.

Farhad Ali Shah said that ANF had interrogated more than 100 persons in the case. He pleaded the court to order the de-freezing of salary account as his client was facing trouble to manage the household budget. He added that the national identity card of Sanaullah was also blocked.

The judge remarked that if Sanaullah is facing financial troubles then how he is managing to pay fees of a senior lawyer.

To this, Shah responded that he is not charging a single penny for the case.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till February 4.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on December 26 last. His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in a drug recovery case.