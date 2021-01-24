Balochistan fishermen warned of hurricane

Balochistan Fisheries Department has directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea from till Monday due to an expected hurricane. The department in a statement on Saturday said that typhoons have been reported in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar and Pasni, following which fishermen have been instructed to remain cautious. The fishermen were directed to avoid going into the deep sea for fishing. According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries department, the Met office has warned of a hurricane. Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from Saturday till Monday due to the high tide. The statement asked the fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishaps.













