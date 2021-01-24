Man burnt minor daughters alive to blame rivals

Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the death of two minor girls as their own father turned out to be their killer.

According to the details, Aswa, 3, and Urwa, one-and-half year old, had died after being set ablaze by unidentified men in Muzaffargarh on 7th of January. Their father had lodged a murder case against his in-laws.

The police launched investigations into the dual murder case. Later, the police took their father into custody on suspicion, who, during the initial interrogation, revealed that he himself had burnt his minor daughters alive to frame the relatives of his third wife in the case.

Giving details of his horrific crime, he said that Aswa and Urwa were sleeping when he sprinkled petrol on their blanket and threw a coal-burning stove over them.

The police officials said that the suspect had got married to an underage girl, which was his third marriage. But he had to return the girl after the interference of local elders and the court, said the officials.

Last year in August, Rawalpindi police department had arrested a man over the alleged murder of her nine-year-old daughter by throwing her into a well in a neighbourhood of Mandra town.

Police had told media that the accused person, Muhammad Bakhsh, had thrown his minor daughter into a well and fled from the scene.