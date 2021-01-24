CPEC to prove game changer for Balochistan, region: Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said the present government is taking steps to bring the people of Balochistan into the national mainstream and fast track the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Addressing a ceremony on Saturday, the deputy speaker NA said, “Under prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have accelerated the process of development in Balochistan.”

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has worked hard for the accomplishment of the western route of CPEC. He said that CPEC will not only change the destiny of Balochistan but will also be proved to be a game changer for the region.

Appreciating the role of Rural Support Programme in Balochistan, he said that work is also underway on more than one hundred development projects in the province.

He said that considering the development needs of the province, an integrated development programme has been formulated. This package will not only lead to the development of Balochistan but also to the development of the country. “The present government is taking steps to develop all areas on priority,” he said.

About the proposed projects and financing plan under the South Balochistan Development Programme, he said that 119 projects have been prepared under the package. He said out of 53 priority projects under the Federal Annual Development Programme the provincial government has prepared 26 out of 28 projects for PC-1 and PC-2.