Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 95700 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 111600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 24 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 111600 Rs. 102299 Rs. 97650 Rs. 83700 per 10 Gram Rs. 95700 Rs. 87724 Rs. 83738 Rs. 71775 per Gram Gold Rs. 9570 Rs. 8772 Rs. 8374 Rs. 7178

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.