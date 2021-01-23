Azaan Sami Khan’s new anthem celebrates offbeat collaborations at its core 

2020 might have been the year of quirky collaborations, but there’s no reason why our artists shouldn’t follow suit in 2021 as well. Keeping the same spirit alive, but with just a lot more zest, we now have music composer Azaan Sami Khan unveiling his newest anthem, titled Tu Hai Mera, featuring multifaceted voices that are loved universally!

Termed as the Hope song at the 2021 LUX Style Awards, the song features vocals from everyone’s favorite veteran superstar Hadiqa Kiani, and Hadiya Hashmi, the industry’s super-young charmer with a voice as good as gold. Moreover, we also have Fareed Ayaz & Abu Muhammad adding their own Sufi flair to the track, along with Ali Tariq pitching in with his romantic charm. All in all, this is one collaboration that can easily give the rest a good run for their money.

It might be too early in the career for Khan to delve into a ‘motivational’ track, but he isn’t one to restrict himself. “The vision I had for this song was to make something that holds value,’ he said. The message of the track focuses on reigniting faith as a need of the hour, inspiring listeners to hope for positivity amidst all the darkness that surrounds. The lyrics were coined by S.K. Khalish, another first-time collaboration for Khan. While most of the production was carried out locally, Khan also partnered with Eric Pillai across the border for the mixing and mastering, nailing that multicultural feel.

Khan has previously worked on composing music for some of the biggest films in the recent times, including Parey Hut Love, Superstar, and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and ‘Tu Hai Mera’ might just be the first of the many more anthems in work this year. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, including Khan’s YouTube channel.

Tu Hai Mera on Youtube:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl4VfaMa7YA