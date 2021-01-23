Leading international commentators lined-up for Pakistan-South Africa series

LAHORE: Some of the leading cricket commentators will be commentating in the Pakistan-South Africa Test and T20I series that commences at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday (January 26) with the first match of the two-Test match series. Star Pakistan commentators Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram and Bazid Khan will be joined by former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan, renowned commentator Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Wasim would be calling the Tests while Doull would be engaged in the T20I series. The three-match T20I series that would follow the Rawalpindi Test would be staged in Lahore. Cullinan, Doull and Haysman have expressed their delight at joining the commentary panel for what promises to be an absorbing series. Cullinan said: “I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams!” Doull said: “I can’t wait to see two high quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa.” Haysman: “I distinctly remember saying on air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast production services have been awarded to the consortium of TransGroup FZE, NEP Group and Blitz Advertising. The consortium includes NEP Group as the Technical Partner. NEP is one of the world’s leading production partners for over 30 years, supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live event industries. NEP provides clients with technical services for remote production, studio production, video display, host broadcast, major projects, post production and visual effects, uplink services and innovative software-based creative technology solutions. The production for the Pakistan-South Africa series will have a 28-camera set-up, including Hawkeye with all DRS enhancements, Ultra Motion, Buggy Camera and Drone Camera among others. The production partners have expressed their delight at joining hands with PCB for the historic tour, South Africa’s first to Pakistan in more than 13 years.