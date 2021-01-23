MotoGP to kick off 2021 season with back-to-back Qatar races

DOHA: The 2021 MotoGP season will begin with back-to-back races in Qatar followed by the Portuguese Grand Prix in April as part of COVID-19-enforced changes to the calendar. MotoGP issued a provisional 20-race calendar for 2021 late last year, though delays and postponements were expected as the COVID-19 situation worsened across the world over the winter. Earlier this month MotoGP announced it had to cancel the Sepang pre-season test set for February after a state of emergency was declared in Malaysia due to the virus. A meeting between teams and MotoGP was held last week, with date changes for the start of the season discussed. Once such proposal was to bring the Qatar GP forward to the 21 March date to bring it closer to the end of pre-season testing and avoid clashing with Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix on the same 28 March date. However, MotoGP has announced the season will still get underway as planned on 28 March with the Qatar GP, followed by the Doha GP at the same Losail International Circuit on 4 April. The Portuguese GP will then follow on 18 April, before the currently scheduled run of races that was originally meant to begin the European season on 2 May with the Spanish GP at Jerez gets under way.













