MoU with K-Electric for charging stations only preliminary: Shell

Shell Pakistan Limited has clarified that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with K-Electric to explore the possibility of electric charging stations, initially at three locations in Karachi, is only preliminary and nothing concrete has been finalised so far.

In a communication to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the Head of Legal and Company Secretary of Shell Pakistan, Lalarukh Hussain Shaikh said, “The inclusion of electric charging stations is not in any way a shift in the primary strategy of SPL, that is providing energy and services to its customers for their vehicles, nor would it be tantamount to a change in its primary business.”

Shell and K-Electric a couple of weeks ago had announced the signing of a MoU to jointly develop the first three electric-vehicle charging stations across Karachi. The locations selected for installing 50 kWh Rapid chargers are; the Shell Defence Filling-Station on Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari Filling Station at Gulshan Town and Mardan Filling Station at Gadap Town.

“Over the next 3 to 5 years, Shell and K-Electric will explore the opportunity of additional sites and strategically expand the EV charging network. While Shell will engage in the deployment of charging-station equipment, site preparation, installation and manage its operations; K-Electric will ensure grid enhancement”, the companies said in their official statements.