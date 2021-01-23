Dollar strengthens by 13 paisas to reach Rs160.75

Pakistani rupee was weakened by 13 paisas (-0.08 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.62 and closed at Rs160.75. The greenback gained Re0.42 against the rupee during this week.

The currency dealers said that the demand for the dollar remained higher ahead of two weekly holidays. Further, the current account posted a deficit in December 2020 after staying in positive for five consecutive months. Pakistan’s current account clocked in a deficit of $662 million in Dec-2020, the worst since October 2019 and breaking a streak of five consecutive monthly current account surpluses. Meanwhile, the forex reserves of the country stood at $20.12 billion by week ended on January 15, 2021, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said. The official reserves of SBP stand at $13.014 billion while foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks are $7.106 billion by week ended on January 15, 2021.