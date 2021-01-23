Maryam Nawaz condemns hike in electricity tariff

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has condemned the increase in electricity tariff by the government on Friday. In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said nobody else knew better how to suck people’s blood than ‘incompetent’ Prime Minister Imran Khan. She further said each and every moment spent under Imran Khan’s government was a burden on the people. Maryam was of the view that the government which was not voted into power by the people, but selected, neither did not have a better idea of people’s problems nor is accountable to the public. In another tweet, the PML-N vice-president said raising power tariff within a week of increasing petroleum prices is the worst example of anti-people moves. The raise in petrol and electricity prices automatically impacts all other commodities rates, she added. On Thursday, the federal government has announced an increase of Rs 1.95 per unit in the power tariff. Addressing a joint press conference with Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on Energy Tabish Gohar in Islamabad, Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub criticized the previous government for the agreement it signed with IPPs which was based on corruption.













