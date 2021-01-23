China moves to accelerate export of Covid vaccine to Pakistan

China on Friday asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate export of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan after Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. “Since outbreak, China and Pakistan have worked together to go through the difficulties in order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan. We decided to offer vaccine assistance to Pakistan and ask our companies to accelerate exports of vaccines to the country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing in response to a question about provision of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. She informed that in the phone call between State Councilor Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart yesterday, the Chinese side has already notified the Pakistani side about it.

Hua Chunying remarked that as the Councilor Wang Yi mentioned, the China-Pakistan friendship is solid as a stone and “it is our precious strategic asset and we will continue to carry out such momentum.” She said, as China and Pakistan are marking 70th anniversary, both the countries will conduct the strategic cooperation on a higher level and in greater width and depth to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and a forge a closer community of shared future. Pakistan is an all-weather strategic partnership with China, she said and added, “We have the tradition of mutual assistance. And we always lend each other firm support when in need.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday announced that China has promised to provide half a million doses of Coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31. These vaccines would be provided as grant assistance and “China will not charge for them”. Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the development as a very “happy news” and he added, “Many lives would be saved via this (vaccine)”.