PDM leaders want NRO, not welfare of people: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan has said that PDM has nothing to do with people’s interests but they want to get NRO to get safe passage out of corruption cases.

He was speaking after inauguration ceremony of widening of Shehzad Town entrance in Islamabad.

Ali Nawaz Awan criticized tactics of opposition and said that the PTI government is working for welfare of common man. Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the plea of NRO, he said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are united to save their looted money. Ali Nawaz Awan said that Pakistan’s economy indicators are going well and textile industry has witnessed a growth of 7% while Small Medium Industries are showing an upward trend of 6%.

He said that besides widening of Shehzad Town entrance, they are working on various other projects like water supply, sewerage and gas supply in this and adjoining areas. He said that all the projects will be completed by June this year.