SC dismisses bail plea of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed the bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case after he decided to withdraw it.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the bail petition of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case. The counsel of the petitioner, Azam Nazeer Tarar, appeared in the hearing.

Justice Masood questioned the lawyer whether the petitioner would continue to pursue the case or withdraw his plea. He maintained that the case was not filed in the high court on the grounds of hardship. It is appropriate to move to the high court after the issuance of a report of the accountability court.

During the hearing, the lawyer said that no one could be kept under custody for an indefinite period, whereas, the reference was filed for Rs530 million instead of Rs7 billion. He continued that the reference was not filed against Hamza Shahbaz when he moved to the top court to get bail.

Later, the apex court dismissed the plea after Hamza Shahbaz’s lawyer decided to withdraw the petition.

Meanwhile; An accountability court in Lahore on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former foreign minister and the acting leader of the opposition in the National Assembly from the federal capital on December 29 last year.

In Friday’s hearing, AC rejected the anti-graft body’s investigating officer’s plea seeking extension in Asif’s physical remand for further investigation.

“Khawaja Asif had also set up a restaurant abroad, and he has stated that his salary and income from a restaurant is Rs136 million,” the investigating officer prayed and added that Khawaja Sultan had deposited Rs20 million in Asif’s account.

On January 16, it was reported that that NAB Lahore summoned the managing director of International Mechanical and Electrical Company (IMECO), a UAE-based international firm, in connection with the assets beyond means case against Asif.

The regional bureau of the anti-graft body asked Elias Salloum to appear before a combined investigation team (CIT) at NAB Complex Thokar Niaz Beg on January 28 along with all relevant documents.

Asif submitted a copy of a letter issued by the company that it may appear at a forum regarding his employment in the firm.

During investigations, the letter read, accused Asif had claimed that he was an Iqama holder in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 2004 to 2018 and remained an employee of IMECO as a legal adviser/consultant. He has claimed Rs136 million as salary income from the said employment.

The documents sought by NAB include IMECO’s incorporation/registration documents with UAE authorities, certified financial statements from 2004 to 2019 filed with UAE authorities.

NAB had alleged that the accused Asif has allegedly committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined u/s (v) of NAO-1999 and Section -3 of Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 as he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and laundered such assets by concealing the origin and nature of assets.

The Sindh High (SHC) on Friday extended bail before the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case till February 9.

During the hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel presented coronavirus diagnosis report of his counsel before the court. The court while showing resentment over the non-appearance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, summoned DG NAB Karachi in person on February 9.

The SHC also extended bail before the arrest of the PPP stalwart until February 9.