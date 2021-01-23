Examinations will be held this year at any cost: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday has said that examinations will be held at any cost this year and no student will be promoted to the next class without clearing the assessment process.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the meeting of Sindh Education Steering Committee, Saeed Ghani said that it is difficult to complete the syllabus of the students when schools are closed in the wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus. He said it was decided not to take examinations in haste and they may be delayed for completion of 60pc syllabus.

Ghani said that classes from 9 to 12 are functional from January 18, while classes 1st to eight and universities will be opened from February 1. He said fifty percent of students will come to the school one day while the remaining will attend the classes on the next day.

Replying to a query he said that 20 percent reduction in the school fees was given due to lockdown after the pandemic hit the province last year, but now when, the lockdown is over, the facility has ended.