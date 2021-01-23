Rana Sanaullah’s lion facemask turns heads in court, on Twitter

The facemask of PML-N key leader and National Assembly lawmaker Rana Sanaullah became the centre of attention everywhere – including on Twitter – as he appeared before an accountability court for party peer Khawaja Asif’s hearing in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

When Rana Sanaullah arrived at the accountability court, onlookers and admirers of the PML-N present to show solidarity to the party leaders were mesmerised by his mask, which had an image of the lower half of a lion’s face.

The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the former ruling party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

It is noteworthy that the court had earlier sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case filed by Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog.