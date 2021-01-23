Even police officers cannot take law into their own hands: Punjab IG

Police Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that no one has the authority to abuse power and abuse of power while on duty, so any police officer or official who takes the law into his own hands will be treated the same as an ordinary citizen.

He further said that for effective supervision of the personnel on duty at the check posts, the senior officers should expedite the surprise visits and consider the officers and personnel stationed at the check posts with good manners and positive attitude towards the citizens as part of their duty.

He further said that the officers who failed to monitor misuse of force and supervision of police personnel should be prepared for departmental action. Whereas zero tolerance will also be shown against those responsible for deaths, torture and escape of accused in police custody.

He further said that the effective way to curb crime is to bring the accused to justice by conducting free registration and work out cases, therefore special attention should be paid to free registration of crime in all districts of the province and through effective investigation to work out cases, the crime rate may be reduced considerably. He further said that zero tolerance action should be intensified against the thugs and occupation groups who are harassing the noble citizens so that the sense of security and rule of law in the society may be improved by arresting these anti-social elements.

He further said that the officers who showed negligence in the inquiries sent to the districts did not deserve any concession. The district officers should send all their inquiries to the IAB branch which will forward the inquiries to the IG Punjab after registration of their recommendations while strict departmental action against the officers responsible for negligence and negligent inquiries will not be delayed. He further said that special focus should be given to cases of child abduction, violence and abuse and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by RPOs and DPOs so that sexual predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

He further said that officers who show no interest in arresting proclaimed offenders and thugs have no right to remain in the field post and all officers should play their full role in prevention of crime through effective supervision and improvement of service delivery. He further said that Additional IG Operations would give me a monthly report on the performance of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and SDPOs of the province. He expressed these views while instructing all the officers of the province during the first video link crime meeting of the new year at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, the overall crime situation in the province and the overall performance of the police teams was discussed in detail.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Inam Ghani said that minority citizens living in all districts of the province and followers of all religions and sects are the beauty of Pakistani society whose protection of lives, property and dignity along with easy provision of service delivery to them is one of the top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views addressing to a six member delegation of minority citizens. Khalid Shehzad, Director, Dorothya Center for Special Children, Leo Paul Bishop of Multan, Romana Bashir, Representative of Pop Interfaith, Kalyan Singh, Kalyan, Prof. G.C.U Research Scholar Asif Aqeel and Advocate Atif Jameel were present while other issues including recruitment of minorities in Punjab Police and security were discussed during the meeting.

He further said that the recruitment process in Punjab Police is being completed with full transparency, impartiality and merit and all minority citizens should participate in the recruitment process of Punjab Police so that they too can become part of the police force and play their significant role in the security, service and development of the country and the nation. He further said that the Punjab Police is maintaining the norm of recruitment for government jobs under the quota for minorities and the recruitment of minority citizens in all the allotted seats should be ensured on priority basis so that other minority citizens including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus may become part of the recruitment process to get jobs in the police force.