AJK to establish land routes with GB to strengthen bilateral linkage: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Hiader Khan has said that government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would establish land routes with the Gilgit-Baltistan to further strengthen the relations with the Gilgit-Baltistan population.

He was talking to a delegation of members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly which called to him led by the member Assembly Surriya Zaman in the State capital town late Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have a great potential in Hydel power and tourism sector and the people of both the regions should share their experiences for boosting tourism activities in both the regions.

The Prime Minister said that he is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and urged the Pakistan government to start the work on Triple M road to overcome the problems of the people of the area.

The Prime Minister assured that the Azad Kashmir government would also extend full cooperation with the Gilgit-Baltistan government in Health education and other sectors.