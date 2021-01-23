Dr Siddique Kalhoro made University of Sindh VC

Meritorious Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has been appointed as vice chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro by the Sindh chief minister on the recommendation of a nine-member Search committee for four years. Furthermore, Dr Kalhoro is in-service senior Meritorious Professor since 2014 and he has served as Director Institute of Physics, Provost, Registrar University of Sindh, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin and many times Acting Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of university of Sindh. He did his B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc Physics with first class First position from university of Sindh, PhD from Brunel University of West London England and worked in Rutherford laboratory Oxford England and Institutes Laue langevin Grenoble France. He is a recipient of the Best University Teacher Award from HEC Pakistan. He is a member on various National Higher Education fora in Pakistan.













