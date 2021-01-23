Gigi finally reveals the name of her daughter with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally warmed up to the idea of sharing their baby girl’s name and fans are overjoyed!

The supermodel made the seemingly subtle yet glaring announcement via her Instagram bio, updating it to include ‘Khai’s mom’ to it! Hawkeyed fans were quick to spot the change and ran with the news on Twitter.

Subsequently, fans even spotted a new tattoo on Malik’s wrist that they had previously missed during his Instagram live sessions which reads ‘Khai’ in Arabic script.

That’s not all. Some also connected other subtle dots – the number plate and G and Z’s car reads ‘GZK’ which they think stands for Gigi, Zayn, and Khai!

The couple, who have been together since November 2015, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2020. They chose to keep their daughter’s identity carefully covered – they haven’t yet posted a picture of her face!

However, it now seems like we might be inching closer to getting a look at the gorgeous couple’s daughter soon!