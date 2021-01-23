Indians criticise comedian Munawar Faruqui’s arrest

Celebrities, politicians and journalists in India have criticised their government for arresting the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui was arrested on January 1 for “hurting Hindu sentiments” at a show in Indore, The Indian Express reported. The complaint was filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Malini Gaur.

Several flocked to social media to condemn the comedian’s arrest and show their support for him. Taking to Twitter, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait called the government “insensitive”.

Actor Vir Das said that those who try to control humour become a joke themselves.

Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned why the court was not granting bail to Faruqui.

Another congressman said the BJP has never cared about freedom and equality.

Journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted that silence will only strengthen the injustice against Faruqui.