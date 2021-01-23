Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul starrer ‘Thank God’ goes on floor

Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Thank God’ went on the floors on Thursday in Mumbai.

The actor, along with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh took to their social media handles to share the news.

Sidharth posted pictures on Instagram of him holding the clapboard which reads ‘muhurat’. “Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today,” the ‘Marjaavaan’ actor captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!” The picture featured Sidharth, makers Indra Kumar and Bhushan Kumar and other team members.

Rakul Preet Singh also shared pictures of the sets on her Instagram Stories. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “#ThankGod shoot begins today !! Super thrilled to bring to all of you this slice of life comedy. Trust me we will have you in splits.”

Directed by Indra Kumar, ‘Thank God’ will bring Ajay and Sidharth together for the first time. Rakul has acted in two movies with Sidharth including ‘Aiyaary’ and ‘Marjaavaan’. While she will be seen with Ajay in his directorial ‘MayDay’, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay and Rakul also starred in ‘De De Pyaar De’ in 2019.