Will Esra represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6?

Speculations are rife that Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç will be representing Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League.

Bilgiç, who plays Halime Hatun in the popular drama Dirili?: Ertu?rul, tweeted in July last year that she would be sharing “good news” with her followers, tagging Peshawar Zalmi Chairperson Javed Afridi.

Now, she has shared a photo of the Islamia College Peshawar on Twitter, which left her fans speculating whether she was in Peshawar. It was retweeted by Afridi.

Last year, Afridi had asked his followers’ opinions on Dirili?: Ertu?rul’s lead actor Angin Altin joining Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador. Bilgiç has visited Pakistan previously and worked with several brands, including Khaadi.