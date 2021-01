Actor Ahad Raza Mir told that he was offered terrorist roles in Canada due to his complexion. In a statement, the actor said that everyone criticizes when children of actors follow their parents’ footsteps and join the showbiz industry. Why don’t we raise finger when we see son of a doctor adopting his father’s profession? he asked. Ahad Raza believed it is due to hardworking that he is being appreciated by the people of Pakistan.