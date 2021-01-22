Lack of Implementation of health levy bill by FBR costs the Government a loss of approx. 50 billion in a year

ISLAMABAD: Tobacco control activists are still looking up to the government to take notice of the lag in implementation of Health Levy Bill by FBR.

Cabinet approved health levy bill in 2019 is still in the process of being forward from one department to another, causing a two years delay in its implementation

Despite the continuous efforts of tobacco control activists on different forums, there has been no significant progress in the process of implementation of the bill, stated Syed Anis Bilal. The proposed bill will help the government in many ways; mainly generate additional revenues for the government.

These revenues can be channelized to the health programs initiated by the government for the welfare of the people. This bill included a levy of Rs. 10 per pack of a cigarette pack and Rs. 1 per 250 ml of sugary drinks.

Upon calculation, this amount adds up to approximately Rs. 50 billion in a year. Not implementing the health levy bill has resulted in a loss of Rs. 100 billion in two year duration.

Talking about the progress in the process of its implementation and current status, Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, PANAH shared that the bill has been going back and forth between FBR, Health Ministry and Finance Ministry. He mentioned that FBR shared in writing that it does not have any issues with the implementation of health levy bill. The Federal Ministry of Finance has given a written assurance to the Federal Ombudsman for taking necessary steps for the implementation of the Health Levy Bill. A member of the Finance Ministry informed the Federal Ombudsman in writing that public health is one of the main priorities of the government; therefore, it was assured that necessary steps will be taken as soon as possible to implement the health levy bill.

However, the seriousness about the gravity of the situation is not being taken into account, stated Malik Imran, representative of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK). He also shared that other countries are pushing forward tobacco control laws, enhancing their public health programs. The rationale for health levy bill was to increase revenues for the government and reduce the disease burden caused by tobacco consumption. Delay in its implementation has resulted in loss to the national exchequer

Tobacco control activists requests the government to take immediate notice of the delay in implementation of the health levy without being misguided by the FBR, taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of millions in Pakistan.