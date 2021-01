Islamabad: The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on 22nd January 2021 at 10:30 am in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This Session will be the 28th Session of the current National Assembly and the 6th Session of the 3rd Parliamentary year.