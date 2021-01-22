Pakistan begin training ahead of 1st Test against Proteas

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team on Thursday kicked off thier preparation for the first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK). The 20-member squad trained for nearly five hours at the NSK as they aim to improve their position in the International Cricket Council’s Test ranking. A 2-0 win against South Africa would help Pakistan jump from 7th to 5th position in the ranking. Pakistan’s coaching staff — Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, and Younis Khan — were joined by high-performance coaches Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq at the training session to guide the players ahead of the two-match series. The session started with usual training drills to warm up, followed by catching practice before intensified practice at the nets. The players trained in three groups on the field, two nets dedicated for batsmen to do knocking while one net was transformed into a match scenario with wickets surrounded by slip fielders, wicket-keepers, and closed fielders to make it a virtual match scenario. Pakistan selectors are likely to trim the 20 member squad into 16 in the next two days. The first Test begins on January 26 at National Stadium.













