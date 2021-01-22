Stokes, Archer back in England’s squad for first two India Tests

LONDON: England on Thursday named Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the squad for India’s tour next month as skipper Joe Root said the two will be a major boost for the side looking for a crucial series win. Stokes and Archer have missed England’s recent matches in Sri Lanka as the squad was rotated to allow players to rest during the pandemic. The star duo along with Rory Burns will be back with the team as England announced a 16-member squad for the opening two of the four Tests in India starting February 5 in Chennai. England will face an Indian side boosted by their historic Test win in Australia this week, but Root was optimistic despite India’s sensational 2-1 triumph. England lead the two-match series 1-0 in Sri Lanka going into the final Test on Friday in Galle. England have called back fast bowler James Anderson and will rest Stuart Broad for the clash.

The shuffling of their veteran fast bowlers was the only change made to the team for the second Test. But it is the return of Stokes and Archer for the India series that excites Root. Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood, who are currently in Sri Lanka, have been rested for the first two India matches. Surrey batsman Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

England’s Test squad:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.