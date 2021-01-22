Adnan Siddiqui promotes bond between Pakistan and the UK

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui, after collaborating with Turkey in the entertainment industry, is now promoting cross-cultural bond between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

According to details, Adnan Siddiqui shared pictures with the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and wrote, “In these times of global inclusivity, the world is an oyster in every sense of the word.”

“I firmly believe that cross-cultural exchange across all fields will shape the new order of diplomacy,” he added.

Siddiqui said, “In a meeting with Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, this observation was underscored as we talked about renewed impetus to Pakistan-England ties through education, entertainment and cricket.”

“Thank you, Mr Turner. It was an honour sharing tea and ideas with you. May our friendship grow personally and diplomatically. Thank you Ms Younis for making this happen,” he went on to say.