Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s life at home with Silas and Baby Phineas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently expanded family.

After Justin confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres during her Monday, Jan. 18 episode that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Phineas last year, a source tells E! News exclusively that the “Cry Me a River” performer and his family have been enjoying their new surroundings near, well, actual rivers. The two stars, who tied the knot in October 2012, are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

“They’ve spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year,” the insider shares. “It’s been a great break for them, with a lot of family time and adjusting to life with two kids. They go back and forth to LA if they have business, but they have mostly been in Montana.”

While this is unquestionably a busy moment for the couple, they are grateful to enjoy the fresh air and partake in outdoor activities with Silas when they can.

“Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard,” the source continues. “Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too. They have always loved it in Montana but never had a long enough break to live there full-time and really enjoy all that it has to offer. They plan to be in L.A. and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience.”

Justin, who is set to participate in the festivities for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, hinted at their new lifestyle during his spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 18. He revealed that Silas has gotten “very good at tennis,” and that the youngster recently received a Nintendo Switch, which Justin jokingly referred to as “child crack.”

As for how Silas is adjusting to life as a big brother, the 10-time Grammy winner explained, “Right now, he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”