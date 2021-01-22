Bold roles are part of the profession: Sunny Leone

Adult star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has made a niche place for herself in the showbiz world. She has many blockbuster songs to her credit and a huge fanbase wanting to see more of her on the big screen.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sunny Leone opened up on doing intimate scenes in films. She said, “Bold roles or doing scenes that are intimate or central I think this is part of the profession, we all watched so many films and shows where intimacy is definitely a part of most unless you’re watching you know a Disney show. But that is definitely a part of most shows, and I think it’s about being professional, and doing your job and getting the work done and making sure that you feel comfortable, of course, everybody on set makes you feel comfortable and whoever is not needed on set obviously leaves.”

Besides, Sunny Leone also talked about being bullied as a child. “I wasn’t bullied to the degree that I think some people are, but there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it’s not fun.

Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That’s usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn’t say that it would always work, because they don’t want to build false hope. But I think if you’re consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop.”

On the work front, Sunny will be seen in Anamika – a web series by Vikram Bhatt co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and MTV reality show Splitsvilla.