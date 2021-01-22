Mehwish is hopeful for new dawn in the US

Actress Mehwish Hayat is hopeful for a new dawn in the United States (US) with Joe Biden as the new President in office. Taking to Twitter, the 32-year old actress wrote, “All eyes turn again to US as they swear in a new President-finally.” She further wrote, “What happens in DC has reverberations around the world. After an “interesting”4 years, I hope that this signals a new dawn for my US friends and also the rest of us ! #Inauguration2021 #PresidentElectBiden.” People from around the world have given overwhelming response on the US elections.













