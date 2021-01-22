Nepra to hear December fuel price adjustment plea on Wednesday

The National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a public hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition for a fuel price adjustment for December 2020 on January 27 (Wednesday).

According to the notice issued by the NEPRA on Thursday, the CPPA has proposed an increase of Rs1.8085/kWh over the reference fuel charges of Rs4.4602/kWh under fuel price adjustment for the month of December 2020 for Ex-WAPDA Discos.

As per the petition, submitted by CPPA with NEPRA, the total energy generation from all sources in December 2020 was recorded at 7,879.86 GWh while the total transmission losses stood at 256.63 GWh. Coal-based Power generation contributed the highest share of 29.15% or 2,296.89 GWh to the overall generation during December 2020. Hydropower plants accounted for 22.7% or 1,788.83 GWh and local Gas-based is for 15.73% or 1,239.59 GWh. The cost of coal and gas-based electricity was Rs 6.3412 and Rs 7.5850 per unit respectively.

Moreover, 1,094.10 GWh or 13.88% of electricity was generated from RLNG based power plants with a per unit cost of Rs 7.5862. The total generation from Nuclear sources was 741.46 GWh accounting for 9.4% of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs 1.0152 per unit. The RFO based energy contributed about 3.73% or 293.92 GWh to the national grid at a most expensive fuel cost of Rs12.279 per unit.

The percentage share of wind generation was 2.79% or 219.72 GWh with a zero-generation cost. Baggase based energy contributed about 01.3% or 102.17 GWh of electricity at a cost of Rs 5.9822 per unit. Solar based electricity contributed 0.63% at zero fuel cost.

The electricity imported from Iran was 0.42% at the price of Rs 9.8088 per unit while 0.25% contribution came from Mixed energy sources at a cost of Rs4.99 per unit.