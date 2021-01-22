Forex reserves fall by $398.7m to $20.12bn

Pakistan’s forex reserves fell by $398.7 million to $20.12 billion by week ended on January 15, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

According to data published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the official reserves of SBP also fell by $386 million to $13.014 billion by week ended January 15, 2021 as compared with $13.4 billion on January 08, 2021. The central bank attributed the decline in reserves to external debt repayments. The foreign exchange reserves maintained by commercial banks also eased by $13 million to $7.106 billion by week ended on January 15, 2021 as compared with $7.119 billion a week ago. The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $20.52 billion by week ended on January 08, 2021.