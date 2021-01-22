Oil prices go down on rise in US crude stockpile

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday on surging coronavirus cases globally and rise in US crude stockpile.

At 1520 hours GMT, Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, went down by 0.66 percent to $55.71 per barrel, whereas US crude gauge West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by 0.84 percent to $52.86 per barrel. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $54.85 a barrel with 1.72 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $56.41 a barrel after a decrease of 0.7 percent while price of Russian Urals remained unchanged at $42.22 a barrel.