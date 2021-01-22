Army chief hails ‘tireless efforts’ of ISI for national security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated tireless efforts of the country’s prime spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) – for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that General Qamar visited the ISI headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday where he was given comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation. Upon arrival, he was received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. The COAS appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

In November, Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership visited the ISI headquarters for a rare huddle that came against the backdrop of a host of regional developments that may have implications for the country. “A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for the national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness,” a statement issued at that time had said.

In August, General Qamar had also visited headquarters of ISI, military’s media wing said. The COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country during the visit, ISPR had said in a statement. The army chief had appreciated measures taken to optimise the performance of ISI, ensuring that the country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.