Zardari hospitalised after his health deteriorates

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Ziauddin Hospital at Clifton on Thursday on account of ill health. A team of doctors conducted a series of tests of the former president following his medical check-up. They said Zardari had a backache, while his blood pressure was not stable, besides he was also facing difficulty in breathing.

Doctors even temporarily barred visitors from meeting the former president, except his family members. Zardari has been allowed only one attendant. The PPP co-chairman has been admitted to the hospital due to bad health in the recent past as well.