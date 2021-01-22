Co-accused turns approver in reference against Sindh CM

Amjad Hussain, co-accused in a corruption reference against Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, has shown consent to become an approver. Shah is accused of misuse of power in the Nooriabad power project. The anti-graft buster filed the reference against Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The approver has revealed that the Sindh CM awarded the contract for the transmission line of the Nooriabad power project by violating the law. Shah was controlling the bidding of the power project, Hussain said and added that NEPRA member Mehmoodul Hassan Naqvi was also aware of it. He said that Mehmoodul Hassan Naqvi was later made a member of the procurement committee. It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.