Sindh IG submits Monika Larik case report in high court

Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, along with Sukkur deputy inspector general (DIG) and Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Mangsi, on Thursday appeared before the Sindh High Court in Monika Larik case and submitted the report.

The IG stated in report that 383 samples from suspected persons were received for DNA test and sent to Jamshoro lab, while a report of main accused Abdullah Larik alias Eblee Larik matched with Monika Larik. The police arrested him and got his remand for seven days from a court. According to the report, more than 50 suspects have been arrested for interrogation, and police are further trying to arrest other accused. He said all the culprits will be arrested very soon, and added that the challan of case will be submitted before the court after receiving all DNA test reports.

The IG submitted the report on the orders of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh

It mentioned that three accused kidnapped seven-year-old girl Monika Larik from near Hadal Shah village on January 10 and raped her at a barn before killing her.

After a protest by civil society members across the province, the police booked three people, including Abdullah Larik, Saleem Shar and Mansoor Shar. Abdullah Larik confessed to the crime before a magistrate, while the police obtained the samples of other accused persons for DNA testing. The reports are awaited.