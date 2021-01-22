Court extends physical remand of Zain Effendi murder accused

A local court on Thursday extended physical remand of accused in Zain Effendi murder case.

The police produced arrested accused in the court of Judicial Magistrate East after completion of the remand period.

The court granted physical remand of the accused to police for four more days.

Accused Gul Muhammad, Imran, Faizan and Rehmatullah were produced in the court. Faizan had provided mobile phone SIM to other accused.

The case investigation officer informed the court that the accused being questioned and raids are conducted on the information gleaned from them. The court directed the investigation officer to submit his progress report in investigation in the next hearing of case. An eyewitness in hearing on Tuesday had identified the accused involved in the murder of Zain Effendi before the court.

Eyewitness, a domestic help in the house, identified the accused in an identification parade among 10 dummy accused. The domestic servant identified accused Rehmatullah, Imran and Gul Muhammad in the court.

Zain Effendi, a grandson of Sindh Madressatul Islam's founder Hassan Ali Effendi, was slain at his residence near Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on January 6. Earlier last week, the Police interrogated suspects related to the assassination of Zain Effendi. Recovery of murder weapon and the vehicle used in the crime is yet to be materialised.