SHC rejects pleas against K-Electric privatisation

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected the petitions filed against the privatisation of Karachi Electric (KE), formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC).

The KE Labour Union had approached the court in 2005 against the government’s decision to privatise the power utility.

The judgement was reserved by a two-judge bench of the SHC, comprising justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Arshad Hussain Khan after hearing arguments from both sides in 2017.

The court while announcing its reserved verdict stated that the process of privatisation of the Karachi Electric was not ‘illegal’ and the applicants failed to satisfy the court that why the KE cannot be privatised. The SHC rejected the pleas of the K-Electric Labour Union.

Talking to media persons, Labour union leader said the court knows better why it took fifteen years to make the decision, but justice delayed is justice denied. He further added that the union will consult lawyers to challenge the SHC’s decision in the Supreme Court and any decision will be made afterwards.

Last year in the month of July, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that if there is no legal binding on agreement with K-Electric then it should be made public.