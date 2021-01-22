Farogh Naseem calls for uniformity of law reforms in federation, provinces

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday called for uniformity of law reforms in federal capital and provinces. He chaired a meeting with the representatives of the provinces in that regard, said a press release issued here. Law Minister of Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja also attended the meeting and apprised the meeting regarding legislation in Punjab. Dr Farogh Naseem said that help and support of the government of Punjab was crucial for implementation of Anti-Rape laws. The Punjab law minister said that Punjab Women Protection Authority would play an active role in implementation of the laws. Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem directed that all the important bills be shared with the provincial governments in order to streamline cooperation between the center and the provinces.













