Cycling race in Tharparkar

The district administration of Tharparkar on Thursday organized a three-day cycling race in collaboration with Pak Army, and the Sindh Cycling Association. The event was launched from DC Office Chowk to Naukot Road. Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabir Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Malji Mal, representatives of social organizations, international cyclist Malik Kaleem Awan and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Syed Kabir Shah and Malik Kaleem Awan said that the purpose of organizing cycling races in Tharparkar was not only to promote the sorts activities in Thar but also to convey the message of peace and brotherhood and that’s why they preferred Tharparkar to organize such an event.

They added that 60 cyclists from eight teams from Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana and two teams from Pakistan Army were taking part in the race.. He added that the program is being organized under the title of Pakistan Army Invitational Tour the Tharparkar Pakistan Zindabad Cycle Race. He said that the cyclist will have to travel 180km in three stages.

In the 70 km race of the first day, Pak Army’s Bilal completed the trip in 1 hour 49 minutes and thus got the first position, Ashaar from Karachi A ,completed his trip during 1 hour 50 minutes and got the position and Abbas from the Pak Army made the journey in 1 hour 51 minutes and got the third slot in the race.