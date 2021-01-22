Youth die in firing by patrolling squad

One person was killed in a police shootout while three others were arrested in Faisalabad when they tried to escape a police picket.

According to details, Shift In Charge ASI Shahid Manzoor along with patrolling team members Ghulam Dastagir, Usman Hamid and Mohsin Sufian were doing snap checking at the point of Cheecha Stop when a black Corolla car bearing registration No 516/AGF with four passnegers on it arrived there. The shift In Charge signaled to stop the car but the driver tried to flee. The patrolling team chased the car and rounded them up at Pharala stop. During the pursuit, the patrolling team opened fire in which Waqas , of 475 GB Ghedar Pindi, was injured and later he died while being shifted to hospital. Other passengers Ahsan Ali, of 203 GB Khidar Wala, Zahid Mahmood, of 92 GB Chattha Digkot and Majid Satar, of 258 RB Pharala, were handed over to local police.

The SP Punjab Highway Patrol Region Faisalabad and DSP PHP reached the spot. In the initial inquiry, it was found that the patrolling team did unprovoked firing.