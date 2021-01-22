India undermined rights of fair trial of Kashmiri leaders: Munir Akram

In a continued effort to draw the attention of the United Nations regarding the brutalities of Indian government since 2016 when a current wave of protests against the Indian military presence first started in an Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a letter has been addressed to H.E Antonio Guterres, says a press release received from New York.

In his letter, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram called to immediately halt the illegal incarceration of Mr. Yasin Malik and release him from prison. “The persecution of political leaders resisting Indian occupation under its draconian emergency powers, laws and mechanisms without due process and safeguards are gross violations of their fundamental human rights,” the ambassador expressed his concern.

The letter also mentioned the calls from the High Commissioner for Human Rights, various Special Rapporteurs and prominent non-governmental organizations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, on Indian authorities to repeal those draconian laws which are used by security forces to incarcerate political leaders. “The Indian authorities have made a mockery of the basic principles of the rule of law and undermined their rights of fair trial and due process,” Ambassador Munir Akram noted.

The letter enclosed a personal message of Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of the Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been charged on counts of terrorism under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA). “Mr. Yasin Malik is in poor health. According to his spouse, the continued physical and mental torture has left him in a very “fragile” state,” the ambassador wrote.

Mushaal Mullick had demanded the world in her video message to declare her husband a “Prisoner of Conscience” and a “Protected Personality” in order to save him.

A resolution no 479, was also enclosed with the letter that was adopted by the Senate of Pakistan on the cases of Yasin Malik and all other political prisoners in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir which urges the Government of Pakistan to seek their swift release from India’s illegal imprisonment with the assistance of the United Nations.

Earlier, on January 1st, 2021, Pakistan had urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prevent the “judicial murder” of a Kashmiri leader and human rights activist Ms. Aasiya Andrabi and to persuade India to drop all “fabricated charges” against her.

Ms. Andrabi, who is the founding leader of “Dukhtaran-i-Millat”, a prominent women rights organization in IIOJK, has been under Indian custody on specious charges since 2016. She is currently languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to Reuters, India’s government has detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won local elections in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.